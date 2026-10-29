British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is keen to visit India and a trip could take place soon, a top UK diplomat said on Thursday, highlighting the growing partnership between the two countries.

Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Mellor said Burnham had conveyed his desire to visit India during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking office.

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"I know that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is very keen to come to India," Mellor said.

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"When he and Prime Minister Modi spoke just after he took office as prime minister, he expressed that directly to the prime minister, and I'm sure we'll be able to see that happen soon," he added.

Burnham was appointed as prime minister on July 20 this year.

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On the India-UK economic ties, Mellor expressed confidence that the two countries would surpass their target of doubling bilateral trade as their economies continue to grow.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into force 100 days ago. But actually it was signed just over a year ago. Since then we've already seen new deals worth 12 billion pounds, he said.

"I have every confidence that as the UK and the Indian economies grows, we will surpass the target of doubling trade between our two countries," Mellor added.

India and the UK are aiming to double bilateral trade to around USD 120 billion by 2030.

Mellor also said the UK remained strongly welcoming to Indian businesses and investors, noting that Indian investors had been the second-largest source of new investment projects in the country over the past several years.

He said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had further improved the environment for businesses seeking to invest, trade and work across the two countries.

"Just two weeks ago, seven mayors from the UK and one local authority brought a large business delegation of over 200 businesses to India to come and look for partners that they could work with," Mellor said.

He said the measures announced in Wednesday's UK Budget had reinforced that approach by seeking to make the British economy predictable and attractive for investment.

Asked how the Budget would help ordinary British households facing cost-of-living pressures, Mellor said Chancellor John Healey had announced measures aimed at supporting households, particularly by addressing high energy costs.

"Most households in the UK will benefit from 100 pounds off their energy bills next year," he said.

Mellor said the Budget also sought to put the British economy on a stronger footing through tight fiscal rules while addressing economic headwinds arising from the conflict in West Asia.

Asked whether Britain had sufficient fiscal space to withstand another global economic shock, Mellor said the government's plans to reduce borrowing would help lower borrowing costs and increase the economy's capacity to respond to future crises.

"There is also a ready headroom of some 15 billion pounds to deal with any crisis that may come along in the future," he said.

"I think we can be very confident that the steps the Chancellor announced yesterday have put the UK economy on very stable footing whatever the future holds," Mellor added.