UK police identify Indian student, pilot as victims of 2-seater aircraft crash

A 24-year-old Indian student who chartered a two-seater Cessna aircraft to be flown by an Indian-origin 26-year-old pilot were both identified by police on Thursday as the victims of a tragic crash in Essex, eastern England in the UK.

Advertisement

Essex Police detectives investigating the fatal plane crash in Ongar on June 30 said they have completed the "complex" process of identifying the victims as passenger Vamshi Mandala and pilot Dylan Patel.

Advertisement

The duo had taken off from North Weald Airfield a short time before the crash on what was meant to be a "short flying experience flight" to celebrate Mandala completing his university studies.

Advertisement

"My thoughts, and those of my officers, are with the families and friends of Vamshi and Dylan as they continue to grieve," said Morgan Cronin, Detective Chief Superintendent of Essex Police.

"The process of formal identification has been a complex one and one we have carried out with utmost sensitivity. I want to thank those who responded to the incident and who have continued to investigate for the way they've carried out their work, ensuring the dignity of Vamshi and Dylan," he said.

Advertisement

The detective added that his officers continue to work in parallel with the UK's Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to give the families of victims "the answers they need about what happened".

The police force reiterated an appeal for any information or footage in relation to the incident to help with the ongoing investigations.

Last month, Essex Police and AAIB announced the completion of a "meticulous three-day search" at the field off Mill Lane -- the site of the fatal crash.

This was followed by a Disaster Victim Identification process, led by the coroner's office and supported by emergency services and the AAIB.

According to the police, it is complex work, overseen by a panel of experts which is chaired by His Majesty's (HM) Coroner, and it is only when they are satisfied that the identities of those involved in the crash are formally confirmed.

The process uses forensic methods including DNA and fingerprints, with families kept informed by Family Liaison Officers, the police added. The Essex Coroner's Court has been informed that the two men on board died at the scene from multiple injuries.

"This is a real tragedy and the unexpected deaths of both of these young men in such traumatic circumstances can only be described as truly disturbing," said Senior Coroner Lincoln Brookes.

He suspended the proceedings "pending the outcome of a police investigation" and expressed his condolences to the families of both victims, who attended the hearing virtually this week.

The aircraft was "carefully dismantled" before being removed from the site for the purpose of the investigation into what may have caused the plane to crash.

"I'd particularly ask that anyone who was driving in the vicinity at the time to check their dash-cam to see if they have captured footage that could help our investigation. Similarly, anyone with camera or phone footage, is asked to contact us," appealed Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, the senior officer leading the Essex Police investigation.