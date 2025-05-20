DT
Home / India / UK professor loses OCI status over ‘anti-India’ activities

UK professor loses OCI status over ‘anti-India’ activities

Nitasha Kaul, a British Kashmiri Professor of Politics and International Relations at London’s University of Westminster, has claimed her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) has been cancelled by the Indian authorities over alleged “anti-India activities”. Nitasha took to social media...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:01 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Nitasha Kaul, a British Kashmiri Professor
Nitasha Kaul, a British Kashmiri Professor of Politics and International Relations at London’s University of Westminster, has claimed her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) has been cancelled by the Indian authorities over alleged “anti-India activities”.

Nitasha took to social media platform X to post details of the communication received from the Government of India, which accuses her of being motivated by “malice and complete disregard for facts or history”.

The notice, whose veracity could not be independently verified by The Tribune, read that Nitasha had been regularly targeting India and its institutions on the matters of sovereignty through her alleged “numerous inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities at various international forums and on social media platforms”.

“I received a cancellation of my OCI today after arriving home. Vindictive, cruel example of transnational repression… punishing me for scholarly work on anti-minority and anti-democratic policies,” she wrote. Nitasha was deported from the Bengaluru airport last year within hours of landing there.

