UK tech team in India to examine F-35B stealth jet

A technical team of the UK Royal Navy landed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday to examine the F-35B stealth fighter jet that had made an emergency landing on Saturday night.

The UK team arrived on board a helicopter and is expected to examine all parameters of the jet before it is returned.

The F-35B is a stealth aircraft and is based on the deck of the UK's carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The carrier and its accompanying strike group are on an international deployment and are presently near India.

The F-35B jet was running low on fuel over the Arabian Sea, and rough weather led the pilot to seek a diversion on Saturday.

It had been launched from the deck of the UK carrier; however, the jet encountered adverse weather near the aircraft carrier and couldn’t land back on deck.

An Indian Air Force Spokesperson in New Delhi said on Sunday that it was a normal occurrence that the F-35B pilot sought a diversion. “IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies,” the spokesperson said.

The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, commenced its eight-month deployment and is headed to the Indo-Pacific. Besides the F-35B fighter jets, uncrewed aerial vehicles, helicopters, anti-submarine frigates, and an Astute-Class nuclear-powered attack submarine are part of the UK deployment.