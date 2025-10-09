UK to boost Bollywood in India, announces campuses, military cooperation

India and the UK on Thursday announced wider cooperation in critical minerals, including co-development of military equipment and the opening of more campuses of UK-based universities in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, met in Mumbai for a bilateral meeting, their first after the two sides inked a free trade agreement (FTA) in July.

The British Prime Minister announced a deal to make more Bollywood movies in the UK.

After the meeting, Modi, at a joint press statement with Starmer, said there was immense potential in the technology partnership between India and the UK.

“We are focusing on combining the UK's industrial expertise and R&D with India's talent and scale,” said Modi.

On critical minerals – that are used in all electronic items, including for military use – Modi announced, “We have decided to establish an Industry Guild and a supply chain observatory for collaboration on critical minerals. Its satellite campus will be located at ISM Dhanbad.”

Starmer, for his part, referred to the existing India-UK ‘technology security initiative’ and said, “The UK and India stand side by side as global leaders in technology and innovation, and we also take the opportunity to expand cooperation on advanced technologies and in defence.”

The two leaders welcomed the formation of the ‘India-UK Offshore Wind Task Force’ and the ‘Climate Technology Startup Fund’, which will support innovators and entrepreneurs from both countries working in climate technology and AI.

Starmer is accompanied by the largest and most influential delegation from the education sector to India, and Modi referred to that, saying, “Nine UK universities are opening campuses in India. The Gurugram campus of Southampton University was recently inaugurated, and the first group of students has already enrolled.”

Construction of three other UK universities' campuses is underway. On defence, Modi said, “We are moving towards defence co-production. We are connecting the industries of both countries.” The two sides also announced the signing of an agreement on cooperation in military training. Under this, Indian Air Force flying instructors will serve as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force. On security in the Indo-Pacific, Modi said the growing partnership between India and the UK remains a key pillar of global stability and economic progress.

“We are fully committed to enhancing maritime and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said. Starmer echoed his words, saying, “The need for stability and security in the Indo Pacific is critical.” On their July-signed FTA, Modi said it will reduce import costs for both countries. It will create new employment opportunities for youth, boost trade, and benefit both our industries and consumers. The two will be addressing an India-UK CEO Forum later in the day. Starmer concluded by saying the UK wants to see India take its rightful place in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

He also expressed the need to expand the scope of naval exercises. As the two leaders were meeting, the carrier battle groups of the two countries were conducting a week-long exercise in the Arabian Sea.