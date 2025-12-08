Uttarakhand ex-minister apologises for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Sikhs

Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat visited the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to apologise and offer his services following a controversy over an alleged “anti-Sikh” remark he made here during a lawyers’ protest.

Advertisement

Rawat, who has apologised for the remarks, offered prayers at the gurdwara in Sirmaur and offered “seva” (service) at the ‘joda ghar’ (where shoes are kept) and the ‘langar’ kitchen.

Advertisement

A former Uttarakhand cabinet minister, Rawat said he had utmost respect for the Sikh community and never intended to use “indecent words” against the community.

Advertisement

“If my words have hurt any lawyer or other member of the community, I sincerely apologise,” said Rawat, who is the chairman of the election management committee of Uttarakhand Congress.

Rawat, who had come to support a protest by lawyers in Dehradun on Friday, allegedly made an “objectionable” remark, pointing at a Sikh lawyer, sparking protests at the site. Sensing the situation, Rawat immediately apologised for his remarks, but the uproar did not subside, forcing him to leave the protest site.

Advertisement

A video of Rawat's remarks circulated on social media, sparking protests across the state. In Dehradun, members of the Sikh community burned his effigy and raised slogans against him at the Clock Tower on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said sometimes a “slip of tongue can prove very costly”, and Harak Singh Rawat became the victim of one such slip.

Harish Rawat added, however, admitting a mistake was true service. Harak Singh Rawat will also offer service at the ‘joda ghar’ of Dehradun’s Gurdwara Singh Sabha on Monday, he said.

Harish Rawat said Sikhs are a brave and revered community, and symbolise national honour, courage and sacrifice.

Manveer Singh Chauhan, media in-charge of the Uttarakhand BJP, said Harak Singh Rawat’s language has exposed the hidden truth of the soul of the Congress. Chauhan asked, “Is this the new politics of Congress? First attack Hindus and Sikhs and then pretend to repent at the doorsteps of gurdwaras and temples, calling it a slip of tongue.”