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Home / India / Ukraine envoy summoned over Black Sea attack that killed Indian sailor

Ukraine envoy summoned over Black Sea attack that killed Indian sailor

The Ministry of External Affairs says the Ukrainian envoy was asked to convey New Delhi's strong concerns to the Ukrainian authorities over the attack on the commercial vessel

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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India on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to New Delhi, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and lodged a strong protest over the attack on merchant vessel MV OMORFI, in which an Indian seafarer was killed, conveying its "serious concern" over the targeting of commercial shipping and warning that such incidents pose grave risks to maritime safety and global commerce.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Ukrainian envoy was asked to convey New Delhi's strong concerns to the Ukrainian authorities over the attack on the commercial vessel.

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"The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided," the MEA said.

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The Ministry also condemned attacks on commercial shipping "in the strongest terms", saying such incidents adversely affect the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation and international commerce.

The diplomatic démarche comes three days after India confirmed the death of an Indian crew member aboard MV OMORFI, which was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea. The vessel had 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. While one Indian sailor was killed, the other two escaped unharmed.

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The latest move marks the second time within a week that New Delhi has summoned the envoy of a country involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict over attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers.

On July 21, India had summoned a senior Russian diplomat after four Indian crew members were killed in a missile strike on the bulk carrier MV Golden Leo while it was departing Ukraine's Odesa port.

New Delhi had described that attack as "deplorable" and sought accountability, calling for the safety of civilian seafarers and the protection of commercial shipping.

With two deadly maritime incidents involving Indian nationals in less than a week, India has sharpened its diplomatic response, maintaining that attacks on merchant vessels and innocent civilian crew members are unacceptable irrespective of the circumstances.

The back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea conflict zone, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to endanger commercial shipping and disrupt international maritime trade.

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