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The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi also drew attention to what it described as differing levels of protection provided under two recent security advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) — one for the Strait of Hormuz on July 15 and another for the Black Sea on July 23.

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While the advisory for the Gulf region directed shipping companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, the Black Sea advisory stopped short of issuing a similar instruction despite repeated missile and drone attacks on civilian shipping that have killed Indian seafarers.

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"Such a comparison raises serious questions as to whether the measures recommended for the Black Sea correspond to the level of risk faced by Indian seafarers, particularly in light of the repeated Russian attacks on civilian vessels and the loss of Indian lives," the embassy said.

It said 13 Indian seafarers remained stranded aboard MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk under the continuing threat of Russian missile and drone attacks, adding that Ukrainian authorities were providing all possible assistance and remained in close contact with the Embassy of India in Ukraine regarding the affected crew.

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The remarks came hours after the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said it had accorded the "highest priority" to the situation and was in constant touch with authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew aboard MV AMIR1.

The Ukrainian Embassy also endorsed the recent appeal by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which has sought stronger safeguards for Indian seafarers operating in high-risk maritime zones.

"We share its concerns and expect that our repeated warnings regarding the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, together with these calls from India's maritime community, will prompt appropriate preventive measures by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to better ensure the safety and protection of Indian seafarers," it said.