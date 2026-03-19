Ukraine’s consular access request to be handled keeping in mind legal requirements: MEA

India on Thursday said it has received Ukraine’s request for consular access to six of its nationals arrested in a terror-linked case, asserting that the matter will be addressed in accordance with legal provisions as investigations continue.

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Responding to queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the case is currently under probe by relevant agencies and remains sub judice.

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“We are aware of the case. This is a legal matter and the concerned agencies are investigating it,” Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

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Confirming receipt of Kyiv’s request, he added, “Yes, we have received a consular access request and this will be addressed keeping in mind the legal requirements involved in this particular case.”

The development comes amid diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Kyiv following the arrest of seven foreign nationals — six Ukrainians and one American — by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an alleged terror plot with cross-border linkages.

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On questions related to the accused travelling to Mizoram, a notified protected area, MEA indicated that compliance with travel regulations would be determined during the judicial process.

“There are certain restricted and protected areas in India where prior permission is required. Whether they were in possession of such permissions will come out in court proceedings,” Jaiswal said, adding that investigative details were best addressed by the NIA.

According to probe agency officials, the accused are alleged to have entered India and subsequently travelled to the northeast before moving into Myanmar, where they reportedly established links with insurgent groups and were involved in imparting drone and weapons training. The NIA has also alleged that drones were sourced from Europe and routed through India for these activities.

A special NIA court in Delhi has remanded all seven accused to custody till March 27 as the agency probes their alleged role under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi has expressed “serious concern” over the case, raising the possibility of it being “orchestrated and politically motivated”, and rejecting any suggestion of state involvement in terrorism.

The Ukrainian side emphasised that any allegations must be based on “verified facts, transparent procedures and full intergovernmental cooperation”, while calling for objectivity and impartiality in the investigation.

Kyiv has also sought active cooperation under the bilateral legal assistance framework and stressed that it has no interest in activities that could threaten India’s security, instead advocating stronger ties with New Delhi.

Referring to shared positions between the two countries, Ukraine noted that both sides had unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms during the 2024 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine, underscoring the need for global cooperation against the menace.

The Ukrainian Embassy further urged Indian authorities to ensure due process and uphold the rights of the detained nationals in line with international law, expressing confidence in the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries.