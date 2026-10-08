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Home / India / Ukrainian drone attack sets oil tanker with 23 Indians ablaze off Russia’s Black Sea coast

Ukrainian drone attack sets oil tanker with 23 Indians ablaze off Russia’s Black Sea coast

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Picture taken January 29, 2026: Aframax Rio, a Liberian-flagged tanker, transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
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A Ukrainian drone attack set the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio ablaze off Russia’s Black Sea coast near Sochi, with all 23 Indian crew members rescued. India on Wednesday condemned a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the region and called for an immediate end to the targeting of merchant ships and seafarers.The Aframax Rio came under attack on Tuesday evening, triggering a major fire on board. Russia’s Transport Ministry said the entire crew, comprising 23 Indian nationals, had been evacuated safely and that there were no reported casualties.

The incident is part of a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that has raised concerns in New Delhi over the safety of Indian seafarers.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said at least four commercial vessels had come under attack in recent days, with Indian nationals among the crew members of several of the ships.

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“We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Earlier, the Palau-flagged MV Able was hit in a drone attack. All 18 crew members, including seven Indians, were rescued. One Indian national sustained injuries and remains under medical supervision, Jaiswal said. The MEA thanked Bulgarian authorities for their timely assistance, while the Indian mission in Bulgaria is providing all possible help to the rescued Indian seafarers.

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Another vessel, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, was attacked on Tuesday, with the fate of its crew still unknown, according to the MEA.

The fourth incident involved MV Royad Mammadov, which was attacked while sailing in the Black Sea with three Indian nationals on board. One of them was injured and has received medical treatment. The Indian Embassy in Romania is in touch with the Indian crew members to ensure their safety and welfare. Jaiswal also thanked Romanian authorities for their support and swift action.

The attacks have added to growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The fire aboard the Aframax Rio was initially so intense that firefighting teams could not approach the tanker. India said the attacks underscored the need to prevent the conflict from spilling over into international commercial shipping.

“We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable the early restoration of peace in the region,” Jaiswal said.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers in the region must end,” he said, calling for the restoration at the earliest of “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways”.

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