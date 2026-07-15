UK’s University of Aberdeen receives UGC approval to start operations in Mumbai

The University of Aberdeen, one of the UK’s oldest universities founded in 1495, has received Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC). This marks a significant milestone in establishing its Indian campus and paving the way for the commencement of academic operations in Mumbai.

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The approval enables the university to formally commence student enrolment and convert offers into admissions for its inaugural September 2026 intake. Through its Mumbai campus, the university will offer students access to internationally recognised Scottish education while fostering the critical thinking, analytical and leadership skills required to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.

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Professor Peter Edwards, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Aberdeen, said, “Receiving the Letter of Approval from the University Grants Commission marks a significant milestone in the University of Aberdeen’s journey to establish our Mumbai campus. We are delighted to bring our globally recognised, research-led education to one of the world's most dynamic student communities. As we prepare to welcome our inaugural cohort, our goal is to provide an educational experience rooted in academic excellence, global perspectives and industry engagement, equipping graduates with the knowledge, critical thinking and adaptability to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world while strengthening the long-standing academic partnership between the UK and India.”

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The University of Aberdeen Mumbai will offer undergraduate programmes in Business Management, Computing Science, Data Science, alongside postgraduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Designed to meet the evolving needs of industry, these programmes will combine academic rigour with experiential learning, research-led teaching and opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration.