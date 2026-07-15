DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / UK’s University of Aberdeen receives UGC approval to start operations in Mumbai

UK’s University of Aberdeen receives UGC approval to start operations in Mumbai

Through its Mumbai campus, the university will offer students access to internationally recognised Scottish education

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:37 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The approval enables the university to formally commence student enrolment and convert offers into admissions for its inaugural September 2026 intake. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The University of Aberdeen, one of the UK’s oldest universities founded in 1495, has received Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC). This marks a significant milestone in establishing its Indian campus and paving the way for the commencement of academic operations in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The approval enables the university to formally commence student enrolment and convert offers into admissions for its inaugural September 2026 intake. Through its Mumbai campus, the university will offer students access to internationally recognised Scottish education while fostering the critical thinking, analytical and leadership skills required to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.

Advertisement

Professor Peter Edwards, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Aberdeen, said, “Receiving the Letter of Approval from the University Grants Commission marks a significant milestone in the University of Aberdeen’s journey to establish our Mumbai campus. We are delighted to bring our globally recognised, research-led education to one of the world's most dynamic student communities. As we prepare to welcome our inaugural cohort, our goal is to provide an educational experience rooted in academic excellence, global perspectives and industry engagement, equipping graduates with the knowledge, critical thinking and adaptability to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world while strengthening the long-standing academic partnership between the UK and India.”

Advertisement

The University of Aberdeen Mumbai will offer undergraduate programmes in Business Management, Computing Science, Data Science, alongside postgraduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Designed to meet the evolving needs of industry, these programmes will combine academic rigour with experiential learning, research-led teaching and opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts