Ultras being killed on home turf under firm govt: Modi

Days after India dismissed a foreign media claim that it eliminated militants in Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said terrorists were now being killed on their home turf because of the presence of a strong government at the Centre.

Urges Rajasthan voters to punish Congress Branding the erstwhile government in Rajasthan as a “Congress Mahapap” for not attending the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya, the PM urged the state’s voters to punish the Congress for the “sin”.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP’s Indu Devi Jatav for the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat, the PM said Congress leaders, by demolishing temples and seizing their land, indulged in appeasement and corruption.

“Today we have a government which strengthened India many times in comparison to the past,” the PM said during a rally in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

The PM exuded confidence that the BJP would strike a hat-trick in the hill state this time. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP swept all five segments of Uttarakhand besides winning the 2022 Assembly polls for a second consecutive time, beating historical trends whereby no incumbent had been voted back ever since the state’s formation in 2000.

Voting for all Uttarakhand seats will happen in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

“The bold government of the BJP abrogated Article 370 in J&K, criminalised the regressive practice of triple talaq and passed a Bill to guarantee 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies,” he said.

Seeking to engage families whose wards are in the armed forces (Uttarakhand is known as the heartland of heroes), the PM said under the Congress regime soldiers did not even have bullet proof jackets.

“Today India-made bullet proof vests are securing our soldiers. From fighter aircraft to rifles, India is manufacturing everything at home today. Even the long standing ‘one rank one pension’ demand of the armed forces was fulfilled by our government,” he said. The PM, accusing the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime of “gross apathy” towards the modernisation of forces, said the Congress did not even ensure effective communication for our border areas.

Interacts with top gamers

The PM also interacted with top gamers of the country, speaking with them about his vision for the industry, plans for the youth and for potential of Indian startup sector. The video interaction will be made public on April 13.

