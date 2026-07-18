UN experts express concern over detention of five indigenous rights activists in Assam

A group of UN experts has expressed concern over the detention of five indigenous human rights activists in Assam, saying the charges against them could undermine the legitimate work of those defending indigenous peoples’ rights.

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In a statement issued on Friday, a UN Working Group on business and human rights and four UN Special Rapporteurs said they were “deeply concerned” by reports that the activists had been deprived of their liberty in connection with their peaceful advocacy on behalf of indigenous communities’ lands and rights.

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According to the statement, Assam Police arrested Pranab Doley, Rajib Pegu, Brijit Kutum, Amit Nag and Bhaskar Saikia in connection with protests on June 29 over the proposed construction of a luxury tourism project near the Kaziranga National Park.

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The project is reportedly linked to an agreement between the Assam government and a prominent hotel group.

The five were held by the police earlier this week reportedly under charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, rioting, causing obstruction to public servant while they are carrying out duties, and criminal intimidation.

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“Such arrests and prosecutions can have a chilling effect on civic space and discourage others from speaking out against abuses,” the experts said in the statement.

They noted that threats, arrests, surveillance, retaliation and legal harassment could undermine the safety of indigenous communities and human rights activists, as well as their ability to participate freely in processes concerning business activities.

“States must ensure human rights defenders are able to exercise their right to protect, defend and promote human rights and carry out their work safely and without fear of intimidation, reprisals or criminalisation,” the experts said.

They urged the authorities to ensure that all detained human rights activists are treated with dignity and that their rights are fully protected.

The experts called for the immediate release of the detained activists if their detention is linked solely to the peaceful exercise of their rights.

They also urged the authorities to ensure that any criminal proceedings fully comply with international human rights standards and called for the suspension of any land acquisition or development until affected indigenous communities have been meaningfully consulted and their free, prior and informed consent obtained.