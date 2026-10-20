UN experts want independent probe into police action on protesters in India

UN human rights experts have called for an independent investigation into alleged police excesses and restrictions on youth-led protests in New Delhi and other parts of India, urging authorities to protect the right to peaceful assembly.

In a statement, the experts cited reports of excessive force, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on demonstrations over the past three months. They said any restrictions on protests must be lawful, necessary and proportionate.

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The statement comes amid demonstrations led by student groups and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against electoral-roll revisions. Protesters allege that large-scale deletions from voter lists could disenfranchise eligible voters and have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The Election Commission has maintained that electoral-roll revisions are intended to ensure the accuracy of voter lists, while the BJP has rejected allegations of politically motivated manipulation.

The government has previously rejected UN criticism of its handling of protests, describing such interventions as unwarranted interference in India’s internal affairs.

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The UN experts alleged that police used baton charges against demonstrators and prevented people from joining protests. They also cited reports that more than 7,000 youths, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders and political workers were detained in Delhi, with most reportedly released after about 24 hours.

The experts called for an independent investigation into the conduct of law enforcement agencies and urged authorities to prevent excessive force and arbitrary detention. They also raised concerns over the reported use of digital surveillance, biometric technologies and internet restrictions during demonstrations.

The protests have drawn attention to the use of preventive detention and public-order measures. On October 16, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists were detained ahead of a planned rally in Delhi as the group pressed its demands over the voter-roll revision.

In the latest development, Dipke on Tuesday appealed to party workers to pause protests until Diwali and spend time with their families. The campaign against the electoral-roll revision and the demand for Kumar’s resignation, however, remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remain in custody after a magistrate extended their judicial remand by two days on Monday. They were detained after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which police say is no longer a designated protest site, and breaching security restrictions.

The party has challenged the custody order in the Delhi High Court, alleging procedural violations and infringement of their fundamental rights.