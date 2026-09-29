DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘UN in reality’: Iran uses Sholay’s Thakur to mock world body

‘UN in reality’: Iran uses Sholay’s Thakur to mock world body

The Iranian Embassy in India shared a collage, juxtaposing a scene from Hollywood film Doctor Strange with the famous character Thakur from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:33 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Iranian Embassy in India shared a meme on X @Iran_in_India
Advertisement

Iran has turned to Bollywood’s iconic Sholay character Thakur Baldev Singh to make a pointed—and tongue-in-cheek—comment on what it sees as the United Nations’ alleged inability to act decisively in the real world.

The Iranian Embassy in India shared a collage of two images on social media, juxtaposing a scene from the Hollywood film Doctor Strange with the famous character Thakur from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster Sholay.

Advertisement

The first image, showing Doctor Strange with multiple arms, was captioned as the “UN according to school books”—apparently symbolising the world body as powerful, capable and equipped with multiple means to act.

Advertisement

The second image showed Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar in Sholay, whose arms had been cut off in the film. The Embassy captioned it “UN in reality”, using the stark image to suggest that the world organisation is effectively powerless when confronted with major global crises.

The visual gag draws on one of the most recognisable scenes in Indian cinema, where Thakur, once a feared and powerful police officer, is left without his arms after being attacked by the film’s antagonist Gabbar Singh.

Advertisement

By pairing the two images, Iran sought to contrast the UN’s idealised role as the principal international organisation for maintaining global peace and security with what Tehran portrays as its limited ability to enforce its decisions.

The post comes amid growing criticism of the UN system over its handling of conflicts and international crises, with countries frequently accusing the organisation of being constrained by geopolitical divisions and the competing interests of powerful member states.

The Embassy’s use of Sholay also adds a distinctly Indian pop-culture flavour to its criticism, turning a familiar Bollywood image into a metaphor for the perceived gap between the UN’s mandate and its ability to act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts