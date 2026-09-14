UN Secretary-General António Guterres backs UNSC reforms

"Multipolarity helps bring balance and equity to global systems and institutions. But this requires reforming global multilateral institutions — including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods system — to reflect the world of today," Guterres said while addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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The UN chief said the economic, demographic and geopolitical realities of today were no longer those of 1945 and argued that multilateral institutions must adapt to the changing world.

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He said multipolarity could bring greater balance and equity to global systems, but warned that this would require stronger multilateral institutions with the UN at their centre.

Guterres sought BRICS support on four key fronts -- development finance, technology, climate justice and peace.

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On finance, he called for greater participation and influence of developing countries in international financial institutions and urged reform of the global financial architecture to address “historical injustices”. He also called for larger and more effective multilateral development banks, greater concessional funding and better mechanisms for debt relief.

On artificial intelligence, Guterres warned that the technology could compress decades of development into years but its benefits remained concentrated in a few countries and companies.

“Unchecked, the AI divide will widen every other divide -- in income, in opportunity, in security, and in sovereignty,” he said, urging BRICS countries to back UN initiatives on AI governance and capacity building.

Turning to climate change, Guterres said the world was heading towards breaching the 1.5°C temperature limit and called for an accelerated shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, cuts in methane emissions and greater protection of nature.

He invoked the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities while stressing that every country needed to do more. Developed countries, he said, must honour commitments on climate finance, including $300 billion annually, tripling adaptation finance and providing greater resources for loss and damage.

On peace and security, Guterres said conflicts from Gaza and the broader Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan underscored the urgent need for respect for the UN Charter and international law.

He specifically underlined sovereign equality, territorial integrity, navigational rights and freedoms, peaceful settlement of disputes, international humanitarian law and human rights.

“As we move irreversibly to a multipolar world, all countries must work to strengthen and safeguard a multilateral system that delivers for all with the United Nations at its centre,” he said.