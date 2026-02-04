Unable to cope with job requirements, Hyderabad techie ends life

A software engineer allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday as he was unable to cope with the requirements of his job, police said.

The 31-year-old techie ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his house at Miyapur in the morning.

He joined a prominent software firm about two months ago and took up coding-related work recently which he found difficult to deal with, police said.

The software professional, who got married a year ago, had discussed his problem with his wife and his brother. The deceased used to frequently speak over the phone with his wife, who had gone to her native place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in January, but is yet to return to Hyderabad.

Long working hours were not said to be the reason for the extreme step, police added.