Uncle killed, parents injured for opposing molestation bid on girl in Jharkhand

A man was stabbed to death while his sister and brother-in-law were injured when they confronted a group of people who allegedly attempted to molest and kidnap the couple's minor daughter in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Bandua village on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the girl allegedly faced attempted molestation and kidnapping, and narrated the ordeal to her family.

Subsequently, her parents and uncle approached the group and got into an argument, during which the accused stabbed the girl's mother and uncle, while shooting at her father.

"All three were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where the girl's uncle died during treatment on Thursday," Palamu Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said.

Based on a statement of the girl's father, police booked 19 accused and arrested nine of them, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while raids were being conducted to nab the rest of the accused, the officer said.