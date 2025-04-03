‘Unconstitutional, aimed at targeting Muslims’: Opposition slams Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha

INDIA bloc parties on Thursday opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it was "unconstitutional" and aimed at targeting Muslims.

Leaders of several opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, RJD, and Left parties also alleged that the Bill was brought by the government with mala fide intentions.

Leader of the House and BJP leader JP Nadda, however, said the Bill is not against Muslims and claimed that it is aimed at helping the poor and protecting the rights of Muslim women.

Nadda also accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule, and said the Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning the practice of triple talaq.

"We believe in real service, not in lip service...I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties," Nadda said, emphasising that the current amendment in the Bill tries to bring accountability.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain termed the proposed legislation "unconstitutional" and alleged that it targets the Muslim community.

He also accused the BJP of using the proposed legislation to trigger communal tension and polarisation in society in order to strengthen its vote bank.

Hussain accused the ruling BJP of trying to mislead the country and claimed no recommendations made by opposition members to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Bill were included in it.

He alleged that the Bill seeks to treat Muslims as "second-class" citizens in the country.

Hussain also noted that the BJP-led government is trying to bulldoze the legislation in the Upper House.

Manoj Jha of RJD said the content and intent of the Bill puts a question mark on the government. He also said the government should send the Bill to the select committee of Parliament once again.

Participating in the debate, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav emphasised that all the religions must be treated with respect and the government must prevent India from "shifting towards a totalitarian state".

He said India has a huge population of minorities, especially Muslims, and if a large section of people feels that injustice has been meted out to them, any efforts to appease them will not work.

John Brittas of CPI(M) said it is an attack on the Constitution.

"It attacks the basic tenets of India's Constitution, where it is secularism, where it is democracy, and equality. There is a cardinal violation happening," he said.

YV Subba Reddy of YSRCP also opposed the Bill, saying this is "unconstitutional".