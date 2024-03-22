Undeclared Emergency-like situation in country; arrest of Arvind Kejriwal BJP’s biggest political mistake: AAP

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

An ‘undeclared Emergency-like situation’ has emerged in the country with the BJP trying to finish opposition parties, AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said on Friday, a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said Kejriwal’s arrest was “fraudulent” and added, “We have complete faith in the judiciary. There could be delay but ultimately justice will be delivered and truth will prevail.”

In another press conference, AAP chief whip in the Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey said that the arrest of Kejriwal will prove to be the biggest political mistake of the BJP and the people of Delhi and the country will suitably reply to it in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pathak also lashed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying they were scared of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“An undeclared Emergency-like situation has emerged in the country. The BJP and PM Narendra Modi are finishing opposition parties by sending their leaders to jail or making them join the BJP with the use of threat. Those joining the BJP are being given clean chit while those opposing their dictatorship are being arrested,” Pathak charged.

He claimed that several AAP leaders, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLAs and municipal councillors, were detained during a protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

“What happened in Delhi was unimaginable. All our leaders were put under house arrest by the police since yesterday night. Those who were headed to AAP office were detained,” he said.

Pathak said that the BJP should realise that Kejriwal is not an ordinary leader who will sit back after his arrest and added he will come out with redoubled strength.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Enforcement Directorate