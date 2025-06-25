'Undeclared Emergency@11': Congress slams Modi govt, says democracy under five-fold assault

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that over the past eleven years, Indian democracy has been under a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault that can be best described as “Undeclared Emergency@11”.

The opposition party also claimed that there has been "unbridled hate speech and crackdown on civil liberties".

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that government critics have been routinely vilified, hate and bigotry is deliberately spread by the ruling establishment, protesting farmers were labelled "Khalistanis", and advocates of caste census were dismissed as "urban Naxals."

"The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are glorified. Minorities live in fear of their lives and property. Dalits and other marginalised groups have been disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches have been rewarded with promotions," he claimed.

His remarks came on a day when the government is marking 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on the anniversary of imposition of Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government in 1975. It is the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency.

He also cited alleged "attacks on the Constitution, tax terrorism and Intimidation of Businesses and institutions, control Over the Media and misuse of investigative agencies" to claim that an "undeclared emergency" was in place.