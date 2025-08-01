Underground coal mining cannot start in forests unless final clearance is issued: Environment Ministry in amended norms

Underground coal mining activities cannot be carried out in the forest land until the Stage II or final clearance is issued by the Union Environment Ministry. The user agencies should implement the Centre’s ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign to increase the forest cover in the country and the report should be submitted to the regional officer of the Union Ministry.

As part of statutory conditions, the ministry has also mandated the clearance from Central Ground Water Authority for withdrawal of groundwater before the commencement of mining.

The ministry has now amended its 2018 memorandum of granting environment clearance to underground coal mining projects. It has also stated that if the mining agency changes mining method from underground coal mining to open cast mining, it has to take prior approval from the Union Ministry.

Moreover, if any water body/railway line/transmission line is coming in the way of the project, permission from the concerned authority has to be sought to initiate mining.

“Permission of power supply to be taken from the concerned authority for meeting power demand of the project site. The annual peak production at any given time shall not exceed the limit as prescribed in the Environment Clearance,” the ministry said.

In order to contain air pollution while transporting coal, the ministry has now asked the mining companies to plant native species trees along the route. The air quality around the mining projects should adhere to the parameters stipulated by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The water pumped out from the mine, after treatment, shall be utilised for industrial purposes and to suppress dust from disseminating in the air.

“Balance treated water should be discharged into water bodies with prior permission from the State Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Committees. Sewage treatment plants should be installed (by the user agencies) for the treatment of domestic wastewater,” the ministry said.

The ministry has made it imperative for the mining companies to install acoustic barriers to control noise pollution so that there will be minimal impact on the wildlife.