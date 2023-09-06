Unfortunate politicization of Parliament process: Pralhad Joshi writes back to Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday wrote back to Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, lamenting what he described as “unfortunate politicization of parliamentary work and procedures and attempt to rake up a controversy where none existed.”

Joshi said the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 had been called by the President under constitutional provisions after a due recommendation from the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary affairs.

“Perhaps you are unaware of the procedures. There is no provision to either consult political parties before calling a Parliament session or discuss agenda with them in advance. It is only before the Session commences that a meeting of party leaders is called and business and agenda discussed.

"Our government has always been ready to discuss any issue. All the issues you raised were discussed during the debate on the no confidence motion in the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the government had responded to each of them. Agenda for the special session will be shared as per procedure at the right time,” said Joshi.

He added that no matter which party was in power, never before has business of the session been shared in advance of commencement of the Parliament session.

The minister said the session had been called as per Article 85 of the Constitution which says, “The President shall from time to time summon each House of Parliament to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.”

“I hope the dignity of Parliament will be retained and the parliamentary platform will not be used for political point scoring. I seek your due cooperation for the forthcoming session so that we can generate positive outcomes in national interest,” said Joshi in a letter to Sonia.

