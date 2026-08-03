Unhappy over non-inclusion in Karnataka Cabinet, Congress MLA Yashavantarayagouda Patil resigns
Patil submits his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani at the Vidhana Soudha
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Unhappy over being excluded from the Karnataka cabinet expansion, Congress MLA from Indi Yashavantarayagouda V Patil resigned from his legislative post on Monday, official sources said.
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Related news: 20 MLAs inducted into Karnataka cabinet; GS Patil to be Speaker
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Patil submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani at the Vidhana Soudha here, they said.
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Following the announcement, his supporters staged a protest here, shouting slogans and alleging injustice.
Two months after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on Monday by appointing 20 ministers.
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The swearing-in of the new ministers took place at the Lok Bhavan here.
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