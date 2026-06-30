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Home / India / Unified healthcare programme to flag ‘at risk’ newborns

Unified healthcare programme to flag ‘at risk’ newborns

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:23 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Monday launched Samagra Shishu Bal Swasthya Karyakram (SSBSK), a unified national programme that provides a continuum of home and community-based care for every child from birth till they attain the age of three years.

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The programme launched by Health Minister JP Nadda integrates the existing Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Care for Young Child (HBYC) programmes into a single comprehensive framework.

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A key feature of SSBSK is the introduction of a risk-stratified approach for newborns and young children identified as ‘at-risk’ due to conditions such as low birth weight, prematurity, delayed initiation of breastfeeding, discharge from newborn care units, malnutrition, recurrent illness or developmental delays.

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