DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘Union Budget is meant for top 5 per cent of population,’ says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

‘Union Budget is meant for top 5 per cent of population,’ says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha alleges the Budget failed to address issues like rising income inequality and unemployment

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. PTI
Advertisement

Opposition MPs on Sunday alleged that the Union Budget 2026-27 did not have any announcements for the common people, and failed to address basic issues like education, healthcare and unemployment.

Advertisement

Asked about the Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the third of the BJP-led NDA in its third term, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was meant for the "top 5 per cent" of the population, as he challenged the government to declare the per-capita income of the remaining 95 per cent of the populace.

Advertisement

"If things continue like this, we will have to make jewellery by plating brass over iron. This Budget is beyond understanding. The basic issues like education and health have been ignored. If we truly want to dream of a developed India, we must allocate much more to the education sector. This is an incomprehensible Budget," Yadav told the media in the Parliament House complex.

Advertisement

"What can you expect from those who have not fulfilled their past promises? Their Budget is only for the top 5 per cent of the population; common people are disappointed," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"They claim 25 crore people have moved out of poverty, can the government reveal the per capita income of the bottom 95 per cent?" he asked.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav spoke on similar lines.

"There's nothing much in the Budget. Earlier, the entire family used to sit together and watch the Budget. There is nothing for women or youth in this Budget. We wanted the government to raise the budget for education, healthcare, agriculture... However, this Budget has nothing for these sectors," she said.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said the Budget failed to address issues like rising income inequality and unemployment.

"Today's Budget has once again failed to address the two most serious issues affecting the country's vast population rapidly rising income inequality and alarming unemployment," Jha said in a post on X.

"Instead of grappling with these structural crises, the Budget has resorted to superficial measures and heavy rhetoric. This embellishment of words may create headlines for a day or two, but it cannot bring any change in the economic realities/concerns of ordinary people," the RJD leader said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also raised concern over the Budget "ignoring" key issues like unemployment.

"The biggest promise made by this government was to provide jobs to the unemployed two crore jobs every year. The government is about to complete 12 years (in office); what happened to those 24 crore jobs," Singh questioned.

"The government should clearly state its plans to provide employment to the youth," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts