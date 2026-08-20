Union Cabinet approves establishment of High Court Bench in Ladakh

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Ladakh, a move aimed at bringing the higher judiciary closer to people in the Union Territory and easing the difficulties faced by residents of the remote and geographically challenging region.

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Announcing the decision through social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the move would “significantly enhance access to justice” for people living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to access legal services.

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“The Government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” Shah said.

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The decision assumes significance against the backdrop of the substantial judicial pendency before the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

As on July 30, 2026, 44,557 cases were pending before the High Court, including 6,106 cases pending for more than 10 years and 7,328 for more than five years, according to data provided by the Government in Parliament.

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The burden is considerably higher in the district and subordinate courts of Jammu and Kashmir, where 3,65,645 cases were pending as on the same date. Of these, 20,767 cases had been pending for more than 10 years and 63,876 for more than five years.

The move also comes amid longstanding concerns over judicial infrastructure and the availability of judicial officers in Ladakh.

In a Lok Sabha reply last year, the Law Ministry said only five of Ladakh’s 10 subdivisions—Zanskar, Sankoo, Khaltsi, Nubra and Drass—had court infrastructure. It said 11 court halls and four residential units were available in the UT, while four court halls and two residential units were under construction.

Against a sanctioned strength of 17 judicial officers in Ladakh, only 10 were working or posted, according to the reply.

The Government has been augmenting judicial infrastructure in the UT under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of Judicial Infrastructure. It had released Rs 8.33 crore to Ladakh under the scheme during the previous five years, besides earmarking another Rs 2 crore for 2025-26.

The administration has also taken measures to extend justice services to far-flung areas. Special Mobile Magistrate Courts have been established in Leh and Kargil, while the Ladakh Legal Services Authority has set up multiple Legal Aid Clinics in the two districts. A Legal Aid Clinic was established at Tangtse, a remote village in Leh district, in September 2023.

The High Court Bench is expected to provide a more accessible avenue for litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders in Ladakh who otherwise have to travel long distances for proceedings before the High Court.

The Cabinet decision is also significant in the context of Ladakh’s administrative and institutional evolution since it was carved out as a separate Union Territory in 2019.