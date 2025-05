Union cabinet likely to extend interest subvention scheme for farmers

The modified interest subvention scheme is likely to be extended for 2025-26 during a meeting of the Union Cabinet here on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, farmers get a relief of 1.5 per cent on loans up to Rs 3 lakh.

Some key decisions related to internal security are likely to be taken up at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, sources said, amid the current fluid geopolitical scenario.

The cabinet meeting is taking place after a gap of two weeks.