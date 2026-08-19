Union Health Minister Nadda discharged from AIIMS after angioplasty

Union Health Minister JP Nadda who underwent angioplasty at AIIMS, Delhi, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

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"Nadda was discharged today after undergoing angioplasty. He had a comfortable stay in hospital and thanked all doctors, nurses and staff for the care provided," the AIIMS statement said.

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He underwent angioplasty on August 17, following which he was under observation in the Department of Cardiology, an official statement said on Tuesday.

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The Union minister was admitted to the hospital on August 13 after experiencing uneasiness and had undergone tests including a coronary angiography on the same evening.