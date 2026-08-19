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Home / India / Union Health Minister Nadda discharged from AIIMS after angioplasty

Union Health Minister Nadda discharged from AIIMS after angioplasty

He underwent angioplasty on August 17, following which he was under observation in the Department of Cardiology

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:16 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Union Minister JP Nadda. File photo
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Union Health Minister JP Nadda who underwent angioplasty at AIIMS, Delhi, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

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"Nadda was discharged today after undergoing angioplasty. He had a comfortable stay in hospital and thanked all doctors, nurses and staff for the care provided," the AIIMS statement said.

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He underwent angioplasty on August 17, following which he was under observation in the Department of Cardiology, an official statement said on Tuesday.

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The Union minister was admitted to the hospital on August 13 after experiencing uneasiness and had undergone tests including a coronary angiography on the same evening.

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