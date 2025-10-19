DT
Home / India / Union Minister Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against minority community

Union Minister Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against minority community

Singh made the remark while addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Arwal district

PTI
Patna, Updated At : 02:39 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh. PTI file
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has once again courted controversy by making a scathing remark against a minority community, saying that he doesn’t need the votes of ‘namak haraams’ (betrayers).

He made the remark while addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Arwal district on Saturday.

The BJP MP from Begusarai said, “Once I asked a ‘maulvi’ (cleric) whether he has Ayushman Bharat health card and he replied in affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu-Muslim and he replied in negative.”

“When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in affirmative but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no, he didn’t. Muslims take benefits of all Central schemes but don’t vote for us... Such people are called ‘namak haraam’. I told maulvi sahab that I don’t want votes of ‘namak haraams’,” he added.

The BJP leader also said that he asked the Muslim cleric whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had abused him, to which he replied in negative.

“I also asked him whether I had insulted him to which he said ‘no’. Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn’t acknowledge kindness is called ‘namak haraam’,” the Union Minister said.

The NDA government has done a lot of infrastructural work for the overall development of Bihar, Singh said.

“Roads have been built in Bihar not only for NDA leaders and workers but for the masses... Bihar has changed now... The NDA government works for every section of society, but Muslims do not vote for the BJP,” he said.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI Videos, “It’s a well-known fact that BJP leaders can’t say anything except Hindu-Muslim. They can’t talk about growing unemployment, price hike, better education and medical facilities... whenever you talk to them about development, they start discussions on Hindu-Muslim issues and try their best to divert the attention of people from core issues.”

The firebrand BJP leader had earlier also courted controversies on multiple occasions for his remarks.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

