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Home / India / Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi admitted to ICU at AIIMS Delhi after breathing trouble, high fever

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi admitted to ICU at AIIMS Delhi after breathing trouble, high fever

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Jitan Ram Manjhi
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Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday after his health deteriorated, with breathing difficulty and high fever. He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) around 9 pm after being brought to the emergency department earlier in the evening.

Manjhi, who had been undergoing treatment for viral fever in Patna over the past few days, was brought to the AIIMS emergency department at around 5 pm on Sunday after his condition worsened. He had reportedly shown improvement and was discharged from a hospital in Patna before his health deteriorated again.

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Hospital sources informed The Tribune that dengue was suspected and that medical tests were being conducted. A fall in his platelet count was also reported. However, there was no official confirmation of dengue from AIIMS till now.

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Doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition and are assessing the test reports to decide the further course of treatment. The absence of a detailed official statement from the hospital meant that the suspected dengue infection could not be independently confirmed.

Manjhi's adviser Danish Rizwan said the Union minister was undergoing treatment at AIIMS and that his condition was stable. He also appealed to people not to worry.

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The minister was brought to Delhi after his health deteriorated again following the earlier episode of viral fever. His breathing difficulty and rising fever on Sunday led to his admission at AIIMS, where he is now under the supervision of specialist doctors in the ICU.

The 80-year-old minister's treatment will continue to be guided by his condition and the results of the medical investigations, according to the information available.

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