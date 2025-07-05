DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi visits MSME Technology Centre in Mumbai

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi visits MSME Technology Centre in Mumbai

During the visit, he conducted a review meeting and undertook a tour of the centre
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:59 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi at the MSME Technology Centre, IDEMI Mumbai.
Advertisement

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi visited the MSME Technology Centre, IDEMI Mumbai on July 3. During the visit, he conducted a review meeting and undertook a tour of the centre.

Advertisement

He was briefed on the manufacturing of components for the Chandrayaan mission. He also visited the state-of-the-art AR/VR laboratory. In addition, detailed presentations were made on key initiatives such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

The minister appreciated the overall functioning and contributions of the centre. He also provided guidance to expand advanced technology services and training programmes beyond Mumbai and Maharashtra, extending its reach to a more MSMEs, said a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts