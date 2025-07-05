Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi visits MSME Technology Centre in Mumbai

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi visited the MSME Technology Centre, IDEMI Mumbai on July 3. During the visit, he conducted a review meeting and undertook a tour of the centre.

He was briefed on the manufacturing of components for the Chandrayaan mission. He also visited the state-of-the-art AR/VR laboratory. In addition, detailed presentations were made on key initiatives such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

The minister appreciated the overall functioning and contributions of the centre. He also provided guidance to expand advanced technology services and training programmes beyond Mumbai and Maharashtra, extending its reach to a more MSMEs, said a press release.