Cabinet reshuffle speculation: L Murugan resigns from Union ministry, Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan resigned on Tuesday, both from his ministry and Rajya Sabha, where his term was to end in April 2030.

The sudden resignation, a day after six new gubernatorial appointments, has once again fuelled speculation with respect to the long-pending Union Cabinet reshuffle.

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Murugan was a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh and an important BJP face from Tamil Nadu.

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With Monday's appointment of Sudha Yadav, the sole woman member of the BJP’s highest decision-making body, Parliamentary Board, as the Karnataka Governor, one slot has become vacant in the top saffron party body.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, who was recently denied a re-nomination, has also been elevated as governor.