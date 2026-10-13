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Home / India / Cabinet reshuffle speculation: L Murugan resigns from Union ministry, Rajya Sabha

Cabinet reshuffle speculation: L Murugan resigns from Union ministry, Rajya Sabha

The sudden resignation, a day after six new gubernatorial appointments, has once again fuelled speculation with respect to the long-pending Union Cabinet reshuffle

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:49 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Union Minister L Murugan. Photo: GoI website
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Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan resigned on Tuesday, both from his ministry and Rajya Sabha, where his term was to end in April 2030.

The sudden resignation, a day after six new gubernatorial appointments, has once again fuelled speculation with respect to the long-pending Union Cabinet reshuffle.

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Murugan was a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh and an important BJP face from Tamil Nadu.

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With Monday's appointment of Sudha Yadav, the sole woman member of the BJP’s highest decision-making body, Parliamentary Board, as the Karnataka Governor, one slot has become vacant in the top saffron party body.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, who was recently denied a re-nomination, has also been elevated as governor.

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