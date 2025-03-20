DT
PT
Home / India / Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew killed in gunfight with brother over drawing tap water

Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew killed in gunfight with brother over drawing tap water

Incident took place at Jagatpur village adjoining Bhagalpur, where brother duo Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav picked up a quarrel over tap water
PTI
Bhagalpur (Bihar), Updated At : 06:43 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Police personnel investigate after relatives of Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai opened fire at each other in a dispute over tap water, at Jagatpur village in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, Thursday, March 20, 2025. PTI
A dispute over drawing tap water snowballed into a full-blown gun-battle in a Bihar village on Thursday, leaving Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew dead and two others – the deceased's mother and brother -- seriously injured, police said.

The incident took place at Jagatpur village in Naugachia police district adjoining Bhagalpur, where brother duo Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav picked up a quarrel over drawing water from a tap, Naugachia Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar said.

“As the brothers clashed, their mother tried to intervene. Vishwajit was shot at and died on the spot while his brother and mother were taken to a hospital. Further investigations are underway,” she said.

She replied in the affirmative when asked whether the deceased was a 'bhanja' (sister's son) of Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, who hails from Vaishali district.

“We have received information (of the relationship)... we are, however, treating this case as we do regarding any incident of this kind. The officials concerned have visited the hospital to record the statement of the accused. Forensic experts are at the site of the incident,” the SP added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

