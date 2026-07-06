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Home / India / Union Minister Ravneet Singh flags off Nanded-Tanakpur weekly express

Union Minister Ravneet Singh flags off Nanded-Tanakpur weekly express

New train links Takht Sri Hazur Sahib with the gateway to Maa Purnagiri Dham, boosting pilgrimage tourism and regional connectivity across North and South India

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:40 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Weekly train links Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and Maa Purnagiri Dham. Image credits/X @SCRailwayIndia
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Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh on Monday flagged off the newly introduced 17631/17632 Nanded–Tanakpur–Nanded Weekly Express, describing it as a historic initiative that will boost religious tourism, strengthen regional connectivity and promote national integration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh said that the new weekly train establishes a direct rail link between Tanakpur, the gateway to the revered Maa Purnagiri Dham, and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism. He said the service will greatly benefit pilgrims, tourists and the general public by providing seamless connectivity between North and South India.

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The newly introduced weekly express will operate from Nanded every Sunday, reaching Tanakpur on Tuesday morning, while the return service will depart Tanakpur every Tuesday, providing a direct and convenient rail connection between the two important religious destinations.

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Highlighting the deep historical ties between Uttarakhand and the Sikh community, Ravneet Singh said that the Terai region, particularly Udham Singh Nagar, is home to a vibrant Sikh population that has made significant contributions to the state’s agricultural and economic development since Independence. He said the new rail service would further strengthen the longstanding cultural and spiritual bonds between Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra while facilitating greater people-to-people interaction.

Earlier in the day, the Minister paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines associated with the first Udasi of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Offering prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of the nation, Ravneet Singh said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s timeless message of Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako continues to inspire generations and serves as a guiding light for building a harmonious and inclusive society.

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Ravneet Singh further said that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has consistently worked towards preserving and promoting India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage while simultaneously expanding modern infrastructure. He added that initiatives such as improved railway connectivity to important pilgrimage centres reflect the Government’s commitment to making religious travel safer, more comfortable, and more accessible for devotees across the country.

Congratulating the Ministry of Railways, the Government of Uttarakhand, and all stakeholders involved in the project, the Minister expressed confidence that the new train service would emerge as an important lifeline for pilgrims, farmers, traders, students, and families travelling between the two regions.

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