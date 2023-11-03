Union Minister shares photo of debris, leftover food on Vistara aircraft's floor

New Delhi, November 3
The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently took to social media to express his disappointment with the condition of a Vistara aircraft's cabin. The minister had opted for Vistara for his return to India following his participation in the AI Safety Summit in the UK.
However, upon boarding the aircraft, he was disheartened by the sight of discarded water bottles and half-eaten food scattered on the cabin floor, which he captured in a photograph and shared it.
So decided to fly @airvistara from London to Delhi last nite.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 3, 2023
Nice new clean 787 aircraft and very smooth flight - but saddened by service & state of cabin -food & litter not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete wth other global carriers 😥😥🤷🏻♂️#Disappointed… pic.twitter.com/LSsVDPOym5
"So decided to fly@airvistara from London to Delhi last night. Nice new clean 787 aircraft and very smooth flight - but saddened by service; state of cabin floor; litter not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete wth other global carriers,” he wrote on X, while sharing the image.
"Hi Rajeev, we want to express our regret for the inconvenience you experienced, as this does not align with the experience we aim to provide our customers. At Vistara, we take pride in offering a superior experience to our customers at every touchpoint," Vistara wrote in response to a tweet.
"We understand that on this occasion, we did not adhere to our standard cleaning procedures. We appreciate your understanding, and we view this as an isolated incident," the airline further replied.
"Rest assured, we have brought this concern to the attention of the relevant department for a thorough review and to make the necessary improvements. Your feedback is valuable to us, and we are committed to delivering a better experience in the future," it added.
