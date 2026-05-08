icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan directs NAFED, NCCF to step up MSP procurement

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan directs NAFED, NCCF to step up MSP procurement

Stresses timely purchase of pulses and oilseeds where market prices fall below MSP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 PM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NAFED and NCCF instructed to align procurement targets with crop arrivals. Image credits/X @nafedindia
Advertisement

In a stern move, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged cooperatives NAFED and NCCF to ensure effective and timely procurement wherever market prices are ruling below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Advertisement

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Stressing that farmers’ interests remain the government’s foremost priority, the minister directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) to ensure target-oriented procurement.

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring remunerative prices for farmers’ produce is a core commitment of the central government, and any laxity in implementing procurement operations will not be accepted,” he said.

“If market prices remain below MSP and procurement is still not taking place at the required scale, such a situation cannot be considered farmer-friendly,” he added.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for better planning and accountability, Chouhan directed the agencies to set clear targets at the district and procurement-centre levels. He said that alongside state-wise allocations, agencies should prepare a concrete ground-level action plan based on district-wise production estimates, expected arrivals and assessment of at least 25 per cent procurement capacity so that procurement targets translate into actual results on the ground.

He also asked officials concerned to speed up the procurement of pulses and oilseeds, particularly gram (chana), lentil (masoor), urad and mustard, in regions where farmers are being forced to sell below MSP.

The minister directed agencies to maintain daily monitoring of critical operational aspects, including the number of procurement centres, procurement capacity, district-level bottlenecks, state government directives, local quality-related concerns and payment systems.

Any issue affecting procurement, he said, should immediately be escalated for resolution at the central level.

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding delays in payments to farmers. Taking serious note of the issue, Chouhan directed officials to prepare a strict standard operating procedure to ensure payments are made within 72 hours and to hold consultations with states for its effective implementation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts