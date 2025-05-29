DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / United Nations to honour 2 Indian peacekeepers posthumously

United Nations to honour 2 Indian peacekeepers posthumously

The medals will be presented during a solemn ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:25 PM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh.
Advertisement

The United Nations will posthumously award the prestigious “Dag Hammarskjöld Medal” to two Indian peacekeepers — Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh — in recognition of their supreme sacrifice in the service of global peace.

Advertisement

Brigadier Amitabh Jha was attached to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), overseeing the delicate ceasefire arrangements in the Golan Heights, while Havildar Sanjay Singh was deployed with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), where he worked to stabilise conflict-affected regions.

The medals will be presented posthumously during a solemn ceremony at the United Nations headquarters in New York today (May 29), marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers — an occasion dedicated to honouring over 4,300 peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948 while serving under the UN flag.

Advertisement

The Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, established by UN Security Council in 1997, is named after the second UN Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjöld, who died in a 1961 plane crash while on a peace mission. The medal is awarded annually to military, police and civilian personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping operations.

India, as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, has provided more than 2,00,000 personnel across 49 missions over the decades, and many Indian peacekeepers have been honoured with this medal in past years.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts