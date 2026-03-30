Universal human values should be at the epicentre of education: AICTE chairman

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh on Saturday emphasised that universal human values should be at the epicentre of education, not as a co-curricular add-on, but as a core curricular foundation rooted in ethical responsibility, justice, understanding, wisdom and values.

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While addressing a Vice-Chancellors’ Conclave on “Universal Human Values for Holistic Value-Based Education” at the AICTE Headquarters, Singh said that human values should inherently form the core of education.

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“If they are not already embedded, conscious efforts must be made to integrate them into the system. The initiatives taken in this direction are commendable. Human values are not merely co-curricular; they are integral to the curriculum itself. They encompass compassion, care, love, a sense of belonging, wisdom, and prosperity, and they foster a deep sense of patriotism,” he said.

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Singh further added that education must go beyond information transfer and focus on developing minds capable of understanding life itself, which is essential for realising the vision of a developed India.

The conclave brought together Vice-Chancellors, academic leaders and experts from across the country to deliberate on integrating human values into higher education in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020.

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Rajul Asthana, Vice-Chairman, National Committee on Universal Human Values, underlined that UHV is not just an additional subject, but a value framework embedded across disciplines.

“It focuses on self-development, team development, and societal contribution. Through UHV, we attempt to address the root causes of challenges faced by individuals and institutions,” he stated.

Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe reiterated the emphasis laid by the National Education Policy 2020 on holistic and value-based education.

“UHV promotes dignity of the individual and respect for the environment. Student Induction Programs, along with exposure to yoga, meditation, healthcare, Ayurveda, and Indian knowledge systems, play a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens. When individuals transform, the nation becomes stronger, paving the way for Viksit Bharat,” he said.