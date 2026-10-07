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Home / India / University of Colorado Denver to set up campus in Hyderabad, '1st US public university' to do so

University of Colorado Denver to set up campus in Hyderabad, '1st US public university' to do so

CU Denver plans to welcome its first cohort of students in August 2027, offer courses in high-demand fields, including business, computing, engineering and analytics

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Chancellor of CU Denver, said, “Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver’s vision and goals."
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The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a letter of intent (LOI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a campus in Hyderabad. The university said this makes CU Denver the first American public university to receive approval to establish a degree-granting campus in India and the first foreign university to establish a campus in Telangana.

The proposed Hyderabad campus will offer courses in high-demand fields, including business, computing, engineering and analytics, while encouraging interdisciplinary thinking and problem-solving.

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Kenneth T Christensen, Chancellor of CU Denver, said, “Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver’s vision and goals. Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades."

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"We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India—combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning, and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities,” he added.

Global education company Emeritus is CU Denver’s strategic joint-venture partner in India and would work alongside the university to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.

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Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus, said, “The proposed campus would bring globally relevant education closer to students in India. CU Denver’s focus on applied learning, interdisciplinary education, and career readiness is particularly relevant to the aspirations of today’s students and the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce," he said.

The initiative would create opportunities for students and provide greater access to an education that is academically rigorous and closely connected to the world of work,” he added.

CU Denver is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education.

The University, in a statement said, it would welcome the first cohort of students in August 2027.

“Additional programmes will be proposed to the UGC for approval in the second year and beyond,” the statement read.

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