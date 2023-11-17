UNSC overcomes deadlock, calls for pauses in fighting for Gaza aid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

With both the US and Russia abstaining, the UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip”.

Adopts resolution The 15-nation council adopted a resolution that called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas

The Malta-drafted resolution was adopted with 12 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions from Russia, the UK and US

The resolution was introduced by Malta on Wednesday and also calls for “corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to safeguard civilians, particularly children. It also asked for the unconditional release of captives held in Gaza, Malta’s envoy Vanessa Frazier told the UNSC.

It was adopted by 12 votes in favour and zero against. The UK joined Russia and the US in abstaining. Earlier, the UNSC had failed to pass a resolution four times. The binding resolution will be the latest in several such resolutions that Israel has never complied with. But it may add pressure on Israel because the US did not use its veto and allowed the resolution to pass.

“It will not happen,” said Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, who said the resolution was “disconnected from reality”. The resolution neither mentioned a ceasefire nor Hamas. It also did not speak of the Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza that has crossed 11,000.

