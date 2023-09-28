Kolkata ISKCON contests Maneka Gandhi's 'cheat' remark

IANS

Kolkata, September 28

The Kolkata office of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) issued a strong rejoinder to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's comments describing the society as “biggest cheat” who “sell cows to butchers”.

In a statement issued from their Kolkata office on Thursday, ISKCON vice president Radha Raman Das has challenged the BJP MP to provide evidence in support of her claims that the society was involved in selling cows to the butchers.

“What she had said is untrue. We strongly deny her allegations. Attacking Sanatana Dharma has become a fashion of the day. Maneka Gandhi will have to prove her allegations,” Das claimed.

Expressing hope that Gandhi might be censured by her own party for her comments, the ISKCON vice president questioned whether the BJP MP had visited ISKCON's Anantpur gaushala ever or if she has any video substantiating her allegations.

“The residents there have never seen Maneka Gandhi at the Anantpur gaushala. Does she have any video substantiating her evidence? For years, the ISKCON authorities have been involved in the welfare of cows, whom we worship as goddess. I will request all to visit the Anantpur gaushala and examine how dedicatedly we have been working for the welfare of 'gaumata'. So her comments are not only derogatory for ISKCON but also for the entire Sanatan Dharma,” Das added.

