Unwelcoming to immigrants: US President Joe Biden calls India, Japan, China ‘xenophobic’

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, May 2
US President Joe Biden has called his country’s Quad allies, Japan and India, as “xenophobic” countries that are unwelcoming to immigrants. He applied the definition to China and Russia while contrasting the American economy and polity with these four countries at an election fundraising speech on Wednesday.
“This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That’s why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” said Biden at a fundraiser on Wednesday evening, according to a transcript of his speech uploaded by The White House. “We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” said Biden, once again the Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party for the November 4 elections.
“Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That’s not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here,” he said. Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for an official visit. During the visit, both sides had announced several new military agreements which Biden had said was “the most significant upgrade in our alliance since it was first established”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#China #Japan #Joe Biden #Russia #United States of America USA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground