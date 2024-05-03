Unwelcoming to immigrants: US President Joe Biden calls India, Japan, China ‘xenophobic’

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 2

US President Joe Biden has called his country’s Quad allies, Japan and India, as “xenophobic” countries that are unwelcoming to immigrants. He applied the definition to China and Russia while contrasting the American economy and polity with these four countries at an election fundraising speech on Wednesday.

“This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That’s why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” said Biden at a fundraiser on Wednesday evening, according to a transcript of his speech uploaded by The White House. “We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” said Biden, once again the Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party for the November 4 elections.

“Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That’s not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here,” he said. Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for an official visit. During the visit, both sides had announced several new military agreements which Biden had said was “the most significant upgrade in our alliance since it was first established”.

