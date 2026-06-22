UP: 13 people trapped inside Bareilly mall lift after power failure, teenager faints

Thirteen people, including women and children, were trapped inside a mall lift here for about 35 minutes after it malfunctioned amid a power outage, officials said on Monday. A teenager among the trapped passengers fainted due to panic.

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The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday at City Centre LA Mall in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly. The lift was stuck between floors due to a power failure when 13 people, including three children and four women, were inside.

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The police said the passengers initially waited for the doors to open, but later started raising an alarm after being trapped in the heat and humidity. Attempts were made to contact the mall security through the emergency number displayed inside the lift, but there was reportedly no response.

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During the ordeal, 17-year-old Shalini, a resident of Biharipur, lost consciousness due to panic, following which some people inside the lift started breaking open the door. People outside and mall staff also joined the rescue effort.

After over half an hour, the lift gate was broken open, and the occupants were safely rescued. The girl was taken out, and her condition was brought under control, officials said.

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SP City Bareilly Manush Pareek said police had reached the spot and recorded statements of those involved. A complaint has been sought for further action.

Circle Officer (First) Ashutosh Shivam said police were informed about the lift getting stuck, and a police team was sent to the spot. However, by the time the team arrived, the occupants had already been rescued.

The mall management told police that while the generator was being switched on, someone inside the lift kicked the door, due to which the sensor stopped functioning, officials said.