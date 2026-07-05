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Home / India / UP: Agra Couple killed by fallen electric wire in Shamshabad Area

UP: Agra Couple killed by fallen electric wire in Shamshabad Area

The children, who were sleeping a short distance away from the couple, escaped unharmed

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PTI
Agra(UP), Updated At : 01:22 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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A couple allegedly died of electrocution while they were asleep at their home in a village here, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place on Saturday night in Kutakpur village under the Shamshabad police station area.

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According to police, Jagdish (40) and his wife, Shashi (35), were sleeping in a room along with their four children. The children, who were sleeping a short distance away from the couple, escaped unharmed.

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Preliminary information suggests that an electric wire fell onto an iron box kept in the room during the night, causing the couple to come in contact with the current and die.

Jagdish, who ran a grocery shop in the village, had returned home around 11 pm on Saturday, police said.

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Station House Officer of Shamshabad police station Surendra Rao said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death, but the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

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