DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / UP, Bihar on high alert; evacuation ordered

UP, Bihar on high alert; evacuation ordered

North Bihar’s districts — Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa — and four districts of the Seemanchal area — Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar — face flooding every year owing to their proximity to Nepal

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescuers carry a victim of flashflood to safety along the Trishuli river in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Initial assessments suggest an earthquake triggered an ice-rock avalanche on the Lhende Khola river, a Bhote Koshi tributary, that led to severe flooding in Nepal.

Advertisement

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are on high alert and have stepped up preparations to deal with a potential rise in the water level of the Gandak river. Directions have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Advertisement

The Lhende Khola river runs through both Tibet and Nepal.

Advertisement

The outburst reportedly occurred in Tibet, triggering an approximately three-metre surge in the Bhote Koshi. The US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in the Tibetan territory at 8.37 am.

Speaking to The Tribune, Prof Rijan B Kayastha, Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Kathmandu University, Nepal, said, “The flood was likely caused by an ice avalanche blocking the Lhende Khola on the Nepalese side near the Tibet border. However, we are assessing satellite images. It will take us 24 hours to assess these and only after that we will get to know the reason behind the flood in Nepal.”

Advertisement

Professor Kayastha said glacial lake outburst flood was common in the Himalayan ecosystem. “Climate change has led to an increase in temperature, which results in melting of ice. This leads to glacial outbursts,” he said.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said an initial study based on an analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs indicated that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende Khola due to a snow-rock landslide that took place on the Nepal-China border approximately 20 km northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

In an advisory, the Central Water Commission stated that the flood wave would travel downstream in the Gandak with peak attenuation. The authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border along the Gandak have been asked to remain alert and monitor the situation closely.

North Bihar’s districts — Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa — and four districts of the Seemanchal area — Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar — face flooding every year owing to their proximity to Nepal.

The Gandak (also known as the Narayani) and the Kosi rivers originate in the Himalayas and Tibet before flowing through Nepal into Bihar. The water level of the Ganga has reached the danger level in several districts, including Patna.

“The Chief Secretary has directed the district magistrates of Gopalganj, Chapra, Bettiah and Motihari to evacuate people from low-lying areas. A team of the Water Resources Department that is at Valmikinagar will open all 36 gates to let the water flow,” Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the Bihar Government’s Disaster Management Department, told this newspaper.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said a high-level committee had been formed to monitor the situation in the state.

“A high-level team of officials, comprising the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, is monitoring the situation. I am also holding meetings with them,” Choudhary told reporters.

In Uttar Pradesh, vigilance has been intensified in the border districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authorities in the two districts to monitor the water level of the Gandak.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said, “Whatever assistance is required will certainly be provided to Nepal by the Centre. For now, we will assess the extent of the loss and damage, and then decide accordingly. The water level in the Gandak is receding. The Bihar Chief Secretary held a meeting with all district magistrates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping a watch.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts