UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty

PTI

Kaushambi, November 7

A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while on duty.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in-charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people’s grievances in a vest and a towel.

Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.

He added that a probe had been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.