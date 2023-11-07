UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty

Kaushambi, November 7
A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while on duty.
Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in-charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people’s grievances in a vest and a towel.
Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.
He added that a probe had been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Polling begins for 40-member Mizoram assembly elections
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...