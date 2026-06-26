DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / UP driver steers bus to safety before succumbing to heart attack

UP driver steers bus to safety before succumbing to heart attack

Alert passengers avert major tragedy, save 30 lives

article_Author
PTI
Aligarh (UP), Updated At : 02:47 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
Advertisement

The driver of a bus carrying more than 30 people here suffered a heart attack on Friday but alert passengers applied brakes just on time preventing a major accident, officials said.

Advertisement

No passenger in the Mathura-Aligarh bus was injured in the incident near Naya Baans village, close to Beswan town in Aligarh district. The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died a short while later, the officials said.

Advertisement

Before losing consciousness, the driver managed to slow the bus down and steer it towards the side of the road, where it struck an electric pole but did not overturn, said Madan Mohan Sharma, Assistant Regional Manager, Mathura Roadways.

Advertisement

Driver Ganesh Kumar suffered a heart attack while driving the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, Sharma said. He managed to slow the bus down while some passengers rushed to the driver's seat, applied the brakes and switched off the ignition, preventing a major accident, Sharma said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts