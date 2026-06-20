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Home / India / UP: Father dies trying to save son from the oncoming train in Deoria

UP: Father dies trying to save son from the oncoming train in Deoria

Police suspect the 24-year-old attempted suicide, while his father lost his life trying to rescue him

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PTI
Deoria (UP), Updated At : 12:04 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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A man and his son were run over by a train here when the father was trying to save his son, who allegedly stepped onto the railway track to take his own life following an argument between the two, police said on Saturday.

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The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday near the Gauribazar western railway crossing on the Gorakhpur-Chhapra rail section.

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According to police, Shravan Jaiswal (55) and his son Rakesh Jaiswal (24), residents of Udyog Nagar under the Gauribazar police station area, had gone to the market on a motorcycle on Friday night when they had an argument.

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Eyewitnesses saw them arguing on the way.

As the dispute escalated, Rakesh rode the motorcycle towards the railway tracks. The two had another argument near the western railway crossing, the eyewitnesses said.

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When a train was approaching from the Gorakhpur side, Rakesh suddenly stepped onto the railway track. Shravan rushed to pull his son away, but before he could do it, the two were run over by the train. Both of them died on the spot, the eyewitnesses said.

After receiving the information about the incident, Circle Officer (Rudrapur) Satyendra Kumar Rai and other police personnel rushed to the spot. Police inspected the site, collected necessary evidence and took custody of the bodies, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the matter appears to be linked to a family dispute, Rai said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

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