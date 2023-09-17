UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

IANS
Ambedkar Nagar, September 17
In a freak accident, a young girl died when two miscreants pulled her dupatta, causing her to fall from her bicycle, and another motorcyclist ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, police said.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action and arrest the three accused: Mohammed Faisal, Shahwaz, and Arbaaz, all in their early 20s, on Saturday.
थाना हँसवर क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक स्कूली छात्रा की मृत्यु में नामजद तीनों अभियुक्तों को मेडिकल परीक्षण ले जाते समय अभियुक्तों द्वारा रास्ते में मौजूद पुलिस कर्मियों से असलहा छीन कर भागने का प्रयास करने के उपरांत हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा दी गई बाइट#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/4yg8lBHzqQ— AMBEDKARNAGAR POLICE (@ambedkarnagrpol) September 17, 2023
The victim, 17, was returning home from school when she was accosted by the miscreants, Shahwaz and his brother Arbaaz, both from the Hanswar police station area.
Shahwaz and Arbaaz were riding a motorcycle and allegedly pulled her dupatta to tease her and outrage her modesty.
The girl tried to pull her dupatta back, but she fell to the ground. At the same time, another youth identified as Faisal of Hanswar police station area happened to pass by and ran his motorcycle over her head.
The victim suffered a broken jaw and severe head injuries, and bled to death. The miscreants fled the scene as commuters responded to the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Kumar Sinha, said that the police have registered a case of outraging modesty and causing death due to negligence against the three accused and arrested them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top
Siraj removes Pathun Nissanka, Samarawickrama, Asalanka and ...
Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area
Two-three ultras are believed to be trapped in the forest ar...
Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today
Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...
'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors
Says new India preparing itself for the emerging market of c...
Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala
Pawan’s body was recovered about 100 meters down from the pl...